Russia increased fertilizer production by around 11% in 9 months

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The volume of fertilizer production in Russia in January - September 2024 increased by 10.8% year-on-year and amounted to 20.9 mln tons in terms of 100% nutrients, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In September, fertilizer production decreased by 1.2% year-on-year and by 6.1% compared to August 2024.

Ammonia production increased by 5.6% over nine months to 13.5 mln tons, sulfur production decreased by 9.5% to 4 mln tons. Plastics production increased by 1.2% to 8.2 mln tons.

In 2023, the production of mineral fertilizers in Russia increased by 10.3% to 26 mln tons in terms of 100% nutrients.