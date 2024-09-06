Sber, Russian Railways, Rosatom top list of companies supporting environmental campaigns

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sber, Russian Railways, and Rosatom have supported the largest environmental campaigns held in the course of the implementation of the national project "Ecology" since 2020 more than others, according to the rating of companies that was presented at the Eastern Economic Forum by the Ecosystem movement.

"Sberbank took the first place in terms of media mentions related to environmental activities (9,700 mentions). Russian Railways (5,300 mentions) and Rosatom (4,900 mentions) took second and third place in the rating. Gazprom and Rosneft rounded up the top five with 4,400 and 3,300 mentions, respectively," the rating said.

"As the results of the study show, environmental responsibility plays an important role for Russian business. This refutes the stereotype that the only goal of business is to make a profit. On the contrary, modern companies are actively involved in achieving environmental well-being, developing and supporting public initiatives, demonstrating their social responsibility, and setting new standards in the market," Co-chair of the Ecosystem movement Alexandra Ryabykh was quoted in the report.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

