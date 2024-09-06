Sibur not considering new projects in Far East — Executive Director

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sibur is not eyeing implementation of new projects in the Far East at present and focuses on launching the Amur Gas Chemical Plant (Amur GCP), Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Alexander Petrov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Construction and timely launch of the Amur GCP is our top priority at the moment. We do not consider other projects," Petrov said.

Implementation of projects in the Far East is linked as a rule to new transport corridors, the gas ones in the first instance, the executive director said.

"The composition of gas to flow along this corridors is also important. Feasibility of petrochemical projects implementation depends on that. For the time being, there are no such projects so far at the proactive implementation stage," he added.