Gazprom CEO, Szijjarto discuss Russian gas exports to Hungary — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed Russian gas exports to Hungary, the Russian gas holding informed.

"A working meeting of Alexey Miller and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto was held. The parties discussed the progress and prospects of cooperation in the gas sphere. In particular, exports of Russian gas to Hungary were highlighted," Gazprom said.

Hungary continues receiving more than a half of gas consumed in the country from Russia. In 2023, 5.6 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were received by Hungary via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the minister said earlier.