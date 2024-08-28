Russia’s gold output rises by 5.9% in January-July

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia in January-July 2024 increased by 5.9% compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, in July, the figure increased by 10.1% compared to July last year and increased by 26.2% compared to June of this year.

Primary aluminum production increased by 5.8% over seven months, while in July it decreased by 4.5% year-on-year.

The production of rolled steel in January-July of this year decreased by 4.2% to 36.1 mln tons, while the output of non-alloy steel in ingots and semi-finished products for seven months decreased by 4.5% to 32.9 mln tons. The volume of pig iron smelting decreased over this period by 5.1% to 30.1 mln tons.