Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with the drop in indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.35% to 2,828.20 points. The RTS Index edged down by 0.47% to 1,002.12 points. The yuan rate gained 0.005% to 12.03 rubles.

"The fall in oil prices tops up the traditional Friday cautiousness of investors - Brent descended below $80 per barrel. The ruble at the same time suffered losses against the yuan and the dollar in the second half of the day, which leveled up index dynamics," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Trading on international platforms was not impressive. "Preliminary data of new houses in the us for July were released weaker than forecasted. Oil prices reacted by decline to reports on negotiating activity of Israel. Expectations of strain escalation in the region went down but did not vanish at all. Commodities will continue closely monitoring Middle East news," the expert noted.

"The alerting situation on the geopolitical outline of Russia may continue restraining market recovery. Furthermore, the ruble may demonstrate strength in the line of coming peak of the fiscal period - this is moderately negative for exporters’ stocks," BCS Investment World said.

The company expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,800-2,900 points on Monday. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will also be within 2,800 to 2,900 points.