NEW YORK, August 13. /TASS/. The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has downgraded Israel's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating from 'A+', the agency reported.

"The downgrade to 'A' reflects the impact of the continuation of the war in Gaza, heightened geopolitical risks and military operations on multiple fronts," the report said.

The outlook is negative, according to the report.