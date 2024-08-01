Tatarstan’s halal exports up almost 40% in 1H 2024

KAZAN, August 1. /TASS/. Tatarstan’s halal exports amounted to $8 mln in 1H 2024, which is 39% higher than in the same period last year, the republic’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Rustem Gainullov told TASS.

"Halal exports amounted to $8 mln in the first six months of 2024, which is a 39% increase, with the annual plan equaling $16 mln," he said, adding that more than 20 companies in the republic are involved in export of those products.

Halal products are mainly supplied to countries of the Customs Union, Persian Gulf and North Africa, Gainullov noted. "Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrein are under consideration," he said.

Dairy and confectionery products are mostly exported, a source in Tatarstan’s agriculture and food ministry said.

In 2023, the republic’s halal exports amounted to around $11 mln, according to the ministry.