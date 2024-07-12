Apple uses unfair competition methods — Indian antitrust authority

NEW DELHI, July 12. /TASS/. The Indian antimonopoly authority completed a probe into Apple’s operations in the domestic market and came to a conclusion of unfair competition methods being used by the company, the Reuters news agency said, citing the regulator’s report.

Apple is using its dominating position in the market of apps for its iOS system, forcing developers to use the corporate payment system, according to such data.

"Apple App Store is an unavoidable trading partner for app developers, and resultantly, app developers have no choice but to adhere to Apple's unfair terms, including the mandatory use of Apple's proprietary billing and payment system," the report indicates.

Apple denies its fault saying that it is a minor player in the Indian market dominated by phones operating on the Google’s Android system, Reuters said.