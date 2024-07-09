Russia boosts oil supplies to India to 90 mln tons in 2023 — Novak

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. India has become the top market for Russia in terms of oil supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"India has become the top market. And I would like to note that India is one of key partners for us in the energy sphere at present," the official said. "For example, speaking about oil supplies, they totaled about 90 mln metric tons as of the end of the last year. This stands at 40% of total India’s demand," Novak noted.

Oil supplies surged exactly twofold in 2023, the deputy prime minister said. "They were 45 mln metric tons in 2022 and just 5 mln metric tons in 2021. Comparing with 2021, the rise was almost 20-fold," Novak added.