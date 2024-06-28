Georgia's GDP growth totals 9.3% in five months

TBILISI, June 28. /TASS/. Georgia's real GDP growth amounted to 9.3% in January-May 2024 year-on-year, the country’s statistics service reported.

In May, Georgia’s economic growth reached 9.2%, with revival registered in such sectors as information, communications, scientific and technical activities, finances, insurance and construction.

The country’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $8.4 bln in the reporting period, down by 2.2% year-on-year. Export equaled $2.2 bln (down by 9.2%), while import stood at $6.1 bln (up by 0.7%).