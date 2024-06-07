Foreign business wants to continue working in Russia — Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Foreign businessmen want to continue working in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RBC news outlet on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Foreign businessmen that continue working in our markets are present here [at SPIEF], and this is very important," Peskov said. They try "not to give interview for understandable reasons," he noted.

"They have concerns as regards rampant pressure on the part of their governments. But they are here and are full of plans to work here," the Kremlin spokesman added.