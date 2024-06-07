Shale oil production to drop by 0.4-0.5 barrels daily this year — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Shale oil supply globally will drop by 0.4-0.5 mln barrels per day, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with Rossiya-24 television at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Speaking about shale oil produced by the United States of America, here, on the contrary, the slowdown of the market offer is observed. In my opinion, it will be 0.4-0.5 mln barrels [daily] this year, which is much lower than the incremental demand growth," Novak said.

Shale oil production is declining against the higher pace of demand growth, he added.