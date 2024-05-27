Roadmap on cooperation between Russia, Uzbekistan being implemented — Uzbek president

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have reached real progress in implementing the cooperation roadmap that the two countries had signed for the first time ever, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the beginning of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"We have a very vast agenda. We will touch upon all issues. We have signed a 63-point roadmap for the first time ever. I have to say that it is indeed being implemented and there is real progress," the Uzbek president said.

Mirziyoyev stressed that Russia-Uzbekistan trade turnover this year increased by 30% and the two countries aim to reach the $20 bln trade turnover.

He also added that Putin’s current visit to Uzbekistan is historic.

The Russian leader is on a state visit to Tashkent May 26-27.