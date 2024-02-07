Supplies from Russia account for 62% of Czech Republic’s total gas imports in January

PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has increased imports of Russian gas, with its share reaching 62% of the total volume of gas delivered to the republic in January, the novinky.cz news portal reported citing figures provided by NET4GAS operator of the country’s domestic gas pipelines.

In the first ten months of 2023, the Czech Republic almost managed without Russian gas, with its supplies equaling 2% of the total import volume in the period, according to the portal. Things changed drastically in November, and now Russian gas supplies comprise the bulk of gas the country receives.

Russian gas is delivered through Slovakia. NET4GA’s data as of early December 2023 evidences the resumption of supplies. The Czech Statistical Office confirms this information, according to the portal.