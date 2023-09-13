New iPhones in Russia to cost double what Americans pay — retailers

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The newest Apple smartphones and gadgets will cost twice as much in Russia as in the United States. This is according to data provided by large Russian retailers and telecom operators that have opened pre-orders for new devices.

According to information on Apple's website, the pre-order price for the iPhone 15 starts at $799, and for the iPhone 15 Plus it starts at $899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro costs $1,000, 15 Pro Max - $1,200.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches will cost from $399 and $799, respectively.

According to data provided by Russian electronics giant M.Video-Eldorado, the cost of an iPhone 15 on pre-order starts from 129,000 rubles (about $1,346), an iPhone 15 Plus starts from 139,000 rubles (about $1,451), an iPhone 15 Pro - from 159,000 rubles (about $1,659), and an iPhone 15 Pro Max - from 194,000 rubles (about $2,025).

In turn, the Apple Watch Series 9 smart watch is available at a starting price of 54,000 rubles (about $564), and the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2 - at 109,000 rubles (about $1,138).

Mobile provider MTS reported almost identical prices. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 start from 124,000 rubles ($1,341), for the iPhone Plus 15 - from 139,000 rubles ($1,445), for the iPhone 15 Pro - from 154,000 rubles ($1,601), and for the iPhone 15 Pro Max - from 189,000 rubles ($1,965). One can buy an Apple Watch Series 9 smart watch for 54,000 rubles ($561) and will have to pay more than 109,000 rubles ($1,133) for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

As for pre-orders on Yandex Market, the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro is 177,000 rubles (about $1,847).

On September 12, Apple introduced the new generation of its smartphones - iPhone 15. Basic models will be available in five colors: black, blue, light green, yellow and pink. For the first time, the cases of the Pro and Pro Max versions will be made of titanium. The company claims that they use the same alloy that is used in the space industry to create Mars rovers. The tech giant also unveiled new versions of the Apple Watch smart watch.

Official sales of the devices will start on September 22, and pre-orders will be available from September 15.