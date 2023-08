MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth equaled 1.6% in 1H 2023 in annual terms according to preliminary estimates, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In 1H 2022 Russia’s GDP contraction amounted to 0.9% compared with the same period in 2021.

Earlier, Rosstat preliminarily estimated the country’s GDP growth in Q2 2023 at 4.9%.