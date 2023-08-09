Philippines interested in higher lumber supplies from Russia — trade mission

BANGKOK, August 9. /TASS/. The Philippines has expressed interest in greater presence of Russian manufacturers of lumber materials for construction and lumber products in the country’s market, the Russian trade mission in the Philippines said on its Telegram channel.

"The Russian trade mission in the Philippines held negotiations with Maila Vasquez, the Executive Director at the Philippine Wood Producers Association," the mission said. "Opportunities of increasing presence of Russian timber in the Philippine industry were discussed during the meeting. The Philippine side expressed high interest in deepening possible cooperation with Russian producers," it added.

The Association is the largest industry union in the country, with about two hundred local importers being its members, the trade mission added.