Apple gets $4,200 in fines for failure to remove prohibited information in Russia — court

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. US-based Apple was for the first time fined by a Moscow court due to the failure to remove information prohibited in Russia, TASS reports from the court room.

"Apple Distribution International was recognized as liable for the committal of an administrative offense stipulated in Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code by the ruling of the justice of the peace of judicial section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow and was subjected to an administrative fine amounting to 400,000 rubles ($4,200)," Judge Timur Vakhrameev said.

The court session was held behind closed doors. The court imposed the fine below the lower limit, having considered arguments presented by the company before the court.