MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The euro rose to 103 rubles on the Moscow exchange for the first time since March 28, 2022.

As of 17:54 Moscow time, the euro grew by 1.8%, to 103 rubles.

Later, the euro slowed down to 102.89 rubles (+1.69%), the dollar rose by 1.97%, reaching 94.15 rubles, and the yuan amounted to 13.05 rubles. (+1.66%).

Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar exceeded 94 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 28, 2022.