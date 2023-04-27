Official ceremony of fuel delivery to Akkuyu NPP kicks off

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. The official ceremony of delivering the initial batch of nuclear fuel to the first power generation unit at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey has started, TASS reports from the site.

Two pavilions were built on the territory of the nuclear power plant to allow hundreds of guests from different countries to participate in the ceremony. The event is being covered by a slew of media outlets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are taking part in the ceremony. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev and numerous other guests have arrived at the plant’s site.

Following the official speeches, the chief executive of Rosatom will present the Turkish Energy Minister with a special certificate commemorating the receipt of nuclear fuel. Then the President of Turkey will give the go-ahead to raise the flag of peaceful nuclear development over the plant.