Two SSJ-New aircraft to be delivered in 2023 — deputy premier

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Two import-substitution SSJ New passenger jets are to be delivered to the customer in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview.

"The production plan for 2023 envisages the delivery of two SSJ-New aircraft. However, they need to pass trials and certification first. The full-scale launch of the new line is scheduled for 2024," said Manturov, who is also Russia’s industry and trade minister.

Currently, Russian air carriers are using around 150 SSJ-100 passenger jets, Manturov added.

Russian enterprises have mastered repairs of 35 foreign-made components for SSJ-100 this year, the Russian government official continued. Besides, they managed to launch the production of wear-out plane components, such as tires and brakes.

"First of all, we have managed to solve the issue of wear-out components, such as tires and brakes. Their production has been created in Russia. Moreover, repairs of 35 foreign-made components - first of all those that require frequent replacement - have been mastered," Manturov said.

In his words, the industry has also managed to ensure uninterrupted supply of oils and lubricants for the aircraft industry, as well as of rivets, bolts, other fixing elements and similar items.

Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel in mid-August that the import-substituted version of the Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ-New) was expected to be available by the end of 2023.

Earlier, the Ruselectronics Group (part of the Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation) showed a new import-substituted system for the MC-21 and Sukhoi Superjet planes. Manturov emphasized that all the 30 systems of the two aircraft should be replaced with Russian-made analogs. In late 2023, two SSJ New aircraft with Russian-made PD-8 engines are expected to go into operation.