PepsiCo terminates production of Pepsi and other beverages in Russia — Reuters

MOSCOW, September 20. PepsiCo completely stopped production of Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew, and Mirinda drinks in Russia, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, "In a statement to Reuters, the U.S. company said it had stopped making concentrates for PepsiCola, Mirinda, 7Up and Mountain Dew in Russia."

According to the company’s spokesperson, the decision was "in line with the announcement we made in March 2022". Meanwhile, the company did not comment on the future of the company’s sales in Russia.

At the same time, drinks from the manufacturer can still be found on store shelves in Russia, the agency noted.