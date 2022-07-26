Bundestag deputy believes Nord Stream 2 should be launched as soon as possible

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, believes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, should be launched to supply gas to Germany. He expressed this view talking to a TASS correspondent on Monday.

The pipeline was completed but never put into operation because of Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine.

"Nord Stream 2 should be quickly put into operation, and negotiations should also be resumed to resolve the conflict [in Ukraine]," he said.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his recent visit to Tehran, the launch of Nord Stream 2 is one of the ways to increase Russian gas supplies to Europe, although half of the capacity of this pipeline has already been reserved for domestic consumption.

The German government reported several times in recent weeks that the use of Nord Stream 2 is not planned, since the pipeline is not certified.

On July 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered questions from parliamentarians in the Bundestag. Representatives of the Alternative for Germany asked him why Berlin did not issue a permit for the use of Nord Stream 2. In response, the Chancellor said that the AfD was "the party of Russia."

Germany is currently reducing its dependence on Russian energy resources. During the year, the country plans to abandon coal and oil, but it will need gas Russia at least next year.