Russian gas continues flowing smoothly via Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, says agency

BERLIN, July 22. /TASS/. Russian gas continues flowing smoothly to Germany via Nord Stream after completion of planned technical maintenance works at the pipeline, the DPA news agency reported Friday citing the Nord Stream AG operator.

The volume totaled almost 29.3 GWh overnight into Friday and early on Friday, according to the report. This equals about 700 GWh per day, or around 40% of the maximum capacity of the pipeline. Consequently, the flow of gas is still at the level prior to technical maintenance on July 11.

Gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline resumed at 7:00 am Moscow time on July 21 after maintenance works at the gas pipeline were completed. Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% of its maximum capacity (67 mln cubic meters per day) due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance works.

Previously one of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. On July 9, after numerous requests, Canada decided to return the turbine to Germany. The European Commission said that such actions did not violate sanctions against Russia since those measures did not apply to gas transit equipment. That said, Gazprom did not receive documents from Siemens on the return of the gas turbine engine and sent a new request to the German company. The Russian holding noted that the return of the turbine under the conditions of sanctions and the subsequent overhaul of other engines affected safe operation of Nord Stream.