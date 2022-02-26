US, EU, UK, Canada to introduce measures against Russian Central Bank

WASHINGTON, February 27. /TASS/. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have agreed to impose restrictions on Russia’s Central Bank, the countries said in a joint statement.

"We commit to imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions," the document says.

The European Union, jointly with the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada will freeze assets of the Russian Central Bank and will prohibit Russian businessmen from using their assets on European markets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"We will paralyse the assets of Russia's Central Bank. This will freeze its transactions and make it impossible for it for assets to be liquidized," she said.

"We will work to prohibit Russian oligarchs from using their financial assets on our markets," the European official added.