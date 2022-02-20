Ukraine’s Western partners made billions on military hysteria - Ukrainian oppositioner

KIEV, February 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Western partners have earned billions on the military hysteria in Ukraine, entrapping the country in the "black hole of debt," Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said.

"The Western partners earned billions on the military hysteria. Amid this military hysteria, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries who helped Ukraine to resist the ‘imminent occupation’ managed to solve their domestic problems and earn good money. They pawned off unneeded military rubbish, sold locomotives at inflated prices, signed lucrative trade contracts," Medvedchuk wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the politician, the media campaign of fake reports about an imminent Russian invasion cost $12 billion to the economy of Ukraine, and the financial support of about 4 billion euro, provided by the European Union, the United States, Canada and Japan, will not be enough to offset its losses.

"This sum will not cover the losses from this virtual war. Moreover, Western partners threw Ukraine into a practically bottomless black hole of debt," he said.

"After a massive outflow of capital and investment, Ukraine will be forced to once again come cap in hand to the IMF, becoming more and more dependent on international financial assistance," he said.

In Medvedchuk’s opinion, the IMF would demand that Ukraine carries out "another series of devastating reforms, pushing us closer and closer to the edge of the precipice."

"If we don’t have the money [to repay debts], our ‘benefactors’ will take our land and strategically important enterprises," Medvedchuk suggested.

In his words, the only way to avert this scenario, "aimed at turning Ukraine into a banana republic," is to reshuffle the government and review its external and domestic policies.