Unit 2 of Belarusian NPP to be launched in February — Rosatom

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Unit 2 of the Belarusian NPP is expected to be launched in late February or early March, Director General of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev has told journalists.

"Right now, the colleagues <…> are waiting for a permission to switch to minimum controlled reactor power. Somewhere around late February or early March, a nuclear reactor power startup is expected to take place, with subsequent transition to 250-300 MW and connection to the grid," he said.

The construction of the nuclear power plant in Belarus is carried out according to the standard Russian AES-2006 design. BelNPP will consist of two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. On June 10, 2021, the first unit of the BelNPP was officially put into commercial operation.

In late December 2021, specialists began loading nuclear fuel into the reactor of Unit 2. On December 27, 2021, the Energy Ministry of Belarus announced that the process was completed.