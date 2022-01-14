China actively boosting trade cooperation with Russia, says customs administration

BEIJING, January 14. /TASS/. Russia is on the list of countries, with which China is actively boosting trade cooperation, Director of the Department of Statistics and Analysis of the General Administration of Customs of China Li Kuiwen told a press conference on Friday.

"We are actively developing trade with Russia, the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as with African and Latin American states," he said, adding that the share of total trade turnover with those partners rose from 16% in 2001 to 30.7% in 2021.

According to official figures, China’s international trade gained 30.3% in 2021, reaching record $6.05 trillion, with exports up by 29.9% to $3.36 trillion, while imports up by 30.1% to $2.69 trillion.