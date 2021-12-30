Avtovaz redomiciliates to Russia — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Alliance Rostec Auto B.V., the owner of the Russian automaker Avtovaz and the joint venture of Renault and Rostec, redomiciled from the Netherlands to Russia, Rostec said on Thursday. 100% of Avtovaz stock were transferred to the Moscow-registered Lada Avto Holding.

"Redomiciliation of the JV to the Russian jurisdiction was completed in line with agreements. 100% shares in Avtovaz were transferred to the new joint venture - Lada Avto Holding, domiciled in Moscow," Rostec said.

Renault holds 66.7% in the joint venture company at the moment and Rostec has 32.3% in it.

"Avtovaz is the domestic brand. The plant is operating in Russia and now we fix it in legal terms. French partners fully support this decision," Rostec added.