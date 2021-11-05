Oil price $80 per barrel reflects current market situation - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The oil price at around $80 per barrel objectively reflects the current market situation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview to the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"In my opinion, today's price at around $80 per barrel objectively reflects the current situation. Let's see what will happen in December-January, proceeding from the facts that I mentioned," he said.

According to Novak, now there are a number of uncertainties on the market that can play a role in lowering the price of oil, everything will depend on the situation in late 2021-early 2022.

"There are many factors that push the price up, as well as many uncertainties that can lower the price. Everything will depend on the situation that will develop during November - December 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. We are now seeing the spread of the delta strain, which is a negative factor, restrictive measures are being introduced in many countries," he added.