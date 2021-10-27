Situation on global energy market remains highly unstable — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 27. /TASS/. The situation on the global energy resources market is still extremely unstable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are regularly holding such discussions and this is very important, especially on the back of the current situation on the global energy resources market. As you know, it remains highly unstable," the head of state said in an opening statement at the meeting on Yamal gas fields’ resource potential development.

The dramatic energy price growth leads to problems in associated sectors, the head of state added. "European metallurgical plants are affected; many fertilizer plants already have to suspend their operations, which will later become highly challenging for agriculture, for the agro-industrial sector at large," Putin noted.