Russia, Guinea-Bissau to exchange business missions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and Guinea-Bissau have plans to exchange business missions for the development of trade and investment relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at the press conference after talks with his counterpart from Guinea-Bissau Suzi Carla Barbosa.

"We talked about more efficient ways of developing our trade and economic cooperation. We agreed to undertake a range of specific steps, including the trips of businessmen from Guinea-Bissau to Russia and then from Russia to Guinea-Bissau," Lavrov said.

The groundwork has already been done, the Russian Minister said. "The Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau met representatives of Russian business last year and we agreed that our Bissau friends would prepare a list of specific issues on the basis of such contacts, which would be the topic of mutually beneficial talks aimed at the approval of concrete projects," Lavrov noted.

This refers to cooperation in such spheres as natural resources tapping, infrastructure development, agriculture and fisheries, he added.