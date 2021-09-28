Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization arrives in Moscow for talks with Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami has arrived in Moscow for talks with Director General of Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Mr. Eslami, Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Alexey Likhachev, the head of the Rosatom state corporation," the statement reads.

According to the embassy, the parties "will exchange views on recent developments and cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Rosatom state corporation."