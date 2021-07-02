More than 3.4 million dozes of vaccine EpiVacCorona produced in Russia — center Vector

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. More than 3.4 million dozes of the anti-COVID vaccine EpiVacCorona have been manufactured in Russia, and more than 3.1 million doses have been released for use, the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told the media on Friday.

"The State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector and its industrial partners have manufactured more than 3.4 million dozes of the vaccine, and 3.1 million doses have been released for mass use. A total of 2.4 million doses have left the warehouses," the news release says.

EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, was a second vaccine to have been registered in Russia. It happened on October 14, 2020.