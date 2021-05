MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A Justice of the Peace court in Moscow has slapped Twitter with a total of 19 mln rubles ($259,000) in fines for its failure to remove prohibited content, the court’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The Court heard six administrative cases with regards to Twitter Inc. Fines were levied amounting to 19 mln rubles in total," a court spokesperson announced.

Previously, Twitter rang up monetary penalties to the tune of 8.9 mln rubles ($121,200).