Media: Hainan's Boao airport to resume flights to Xinjiang

HAIKOU, October 16. /TASS/. Hainan's Boao Airport will resume regular flights to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from October 25. The flights were suspended several months ago amid the coronavirus epidemic, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, at about the same time, Boao will launch two more flights - to Shenzhen (southern Guangdong province) and Chengdu (southwestern Sichuan). The flights will be conducted by Hainan Airlines. As for Xinjiang, it is planned to carry out transportation there jointly with Urumqi Air.

It will now be possible to get from Boao to the administrative center of Xinjiang, Urumqi, as well as in the opposite direction. The flight will take seven hours, including a stopover in Lanzhou (northwestern Gansu province). The air carrier promises that in the near future there will be significant discounts on ticket deals.

It is expected that during the winter season, the flow of passengers at Boao Airport will increase significantly, thanks in part to a flight to Beijing, which was launched back in July.

The airport of the small town of Boao, where the Economic Forum for Asia is regularly held, is located in the small village of Zhongyuan, 15 km from the place where thousands of officials, businessmen and esteemed experts come annually to discuss the key development problems of Asian countries, their cooperation with other states, including Russia. The airport is accessible by bus or a taxi. Its runway is 3.2 km long and is suitable for large passenger aircraft such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A340.