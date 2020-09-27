Russia’s coal production to drop by 10.5% in 2020, says ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry projects a 10.5% decrease in coal production in the country in 2020 compared with last year to 395 mln tonnes, according to the country’s social and economic development outlook for 2021 and the planned period of 2022 and 2023 presented by the Economic Development Ministry.

"The expected production volume in 2020 is estimated at the level of 395 mln tonnes (-10.5%)," according to the document.

The production decline is related to low global coal prices and continuation of the trend of falling volumes of purchases by a number of key consumers on the European market, the ministry explained.

According to the figures provided by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex, Russia’s coal production dropped by 9.2% in January-August period of 2020 year-on-year to 259.1 mln tonnes.