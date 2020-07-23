Hainan Airlines to launch direct flight from Hainan's Boao to Beijing

HAIKOU, July 23. /TASS/. China's Hainan Airlines on July 28 will launch a new direct air route between Beijing and the small town of Boao in the eastern part of the Island of Hainan where the Economic Forum for Asia is held annually, according to www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, flights are planned to be carried out daily in both directions. The flight will last four hours. The new transport corridor is expected to significantly reduce the load on two key international airports in the region — Meilan (the administrative center of Haikou, the north of the province) and Phoenix (Sanya, the south of Hainan).

According to the press service of the air carrier, on the occasion of the new flight, a promotion has been launched until August 31: each of the passengers who bought tickets online has the right to receive a coupon — a cash equivalent in the amount of 2,880 yuan (about $ 410 at the current exchange rate). It can be used when shopping at a duty free store in Boao on the small island of Dongyu Dao, where international forums are regularly held.

Tickets for the first flights along the new route will be sold at reduced prices. A spokesperson for Hainan Airlines clarified that the company has teamed up with Evergrande International Hospital, located in Boao, and is actively involved in the government's program to promote medical tourism. This wellness center offers free breast cancer diagnostics to all women on board. The promotion will be valid until August 8, 2021

The airport, where flights from Beijing will arrive, is located in the small town of Zhongyuan, 15 km from Boao, easily accessible by bus or taxi. The runway of this airport is 3,200meters long, it is suitable for large passenger aircraft such as Boeing 747 (Boeing-747) and Airbus A340 (Airbus A340).