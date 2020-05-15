First lot of US oil to be shipped to Belarus this week, says US Secretary of State

"This week, the first shipment of US crude oil will depart for Belarus. This competitive deal, by US energy trader United Energy Trading, with the assistance of US firm Getka and their Polish partner UNIMOT, strengthens Belarusian sovereignty and independence, demonstrates that the United States is ready to deliver trade opportunities for American companies interested in entering the Belarusian market, and fulfills the commitment the United States made to Belarus in February with government leaders in Minsk," Pompeo said.

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. The first shipment of the US oil will be dispatched to Belarus this week, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a written statement released by the US Department of State on Friday.

The United States is ready to meet the demand of Belarus for energy resources, the US Secretary of State said. "As the biggest oil and gas producer in the world, the United States stands ready to meet the import requirements of countries that, like Belarus, want to benefit from enhanced energy security based on supply diversification and trade rooted in the U.S. commercial values of free enterprise, the rule of law, and transparent deals free of corruption," he noted.

"The United States urges Belarus to build on the progress it has made to increase the access of American businesses to its market and undertake the market-oriented, trade-liberalizing reforms necessary to advance its WTO accession process," Pompeo said. "These developments will help Belarus unlock its full trade and investment potential and secure its future. The United States looks forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership," he added.

On March 13, the US Secretary of State confirmed readiness of US companies to immediately start oil supplies at competitive prices in the telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei. Pompeo also stated that no political obstacles are in place to make relevant oil supply arrangements between companies of the two countries.