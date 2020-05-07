Belarus eyes importing US oil supplies via Poland

MINSK, May 7. /TASS/. The Belarusian government is mulling over the possibility of importing American oil into the republic through Poland, and the discussion of this issue will be resumed after the quarantine Poland had imposed on its territory due to coronavirus is lifted, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy told reporters on Thursday.

"I think that when quarantine in Poland is lifted, we will start to discuss this topic more intensively," he said as quoted by the BelTA agency.