Kremlin says situation with oil prices not easy, but too early to make assessments

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The situation with world oil prices is not easy now, but one should not make assessments after one day or one week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

When asked if Russia would take any measures following the recent bottoming-out of oil prices, Peskov noted that first it will be necessary to analyze the situation after the new OPEC+ deal goes into effect.

"We need to wait. The dynamics of global oil prices is really negative, the current situation is not easy, but one should assess it as a whole not by one day and not even by one week, but in a longer perspective. Therefore, now we just have to wait," he said.