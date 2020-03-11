Russian expedition reports high concentration of microplastics in Barents Sea

ST. PETERSBURG, March 11. /TASS/. Scientists of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) report that the Russian waters of the Barents Sea are highly polluted with microplastics, where concentrations could be compared with the most polluted areas on the Earth, the Institute’s expert Anna Vesman told TASS.

"In 2018, we took samples near Novaya Zemlya, and in summer 2019, we took samples in the eastern part, closer to Spitsbergen. The difference is very big: near Spitsbergen it is 10,000 particles per km2, while at Novaya Zemlya the concentration was 1 million particles per km2," she said. "Imagine, in the sub-tropical zones, where circulations form up islands of microplastics, the concentration is 1.3 million. This means the concentration in the Barents Sea is comparable with concentrations in the planet’s most polluted areas."