Nord Stream 2 to start operations in mid-2020 — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will start working in the middle of 2020, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters on Thursday.

"In the middle of the next year," the official said, responding to a question when the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will begin to work.

Gas deliveries over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can start in coming months, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters earlier.

To date, Nord Stream 2 has been more than 80% complete. The deadline is set at by the end of 2019. Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that after obtaining permission from Denmark to build a section of the pipeline through the territorial waters of that country, it would take about five weeks to complete the project.