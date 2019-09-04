Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together

BOLSHOI KAMEN, September 4. /TASS/. Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (being established at the Russian Far Eastern shipbuilding and ship repair center by the Rosneft-led consortium with Rosneftegas and Gazprombank) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. of the Republic of Korea have set up a joint venture to manage projects for the construction of 42,000-120,000 tonnes deadweight shuttle tankers at Zvezda Shipyard, Russia’s oil major said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The JV has been created upon an agreement on the exchange of experience in the design and construction of shuttle tankers, signed in 2018. Samsung Heavy Industries will hand over the technical specifications and the rights to base documentation of a detailed ship project to Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and will also provide assistance in developing working design shuttle tankers documentation together with Lazurit central design bureau," Rosneft said.