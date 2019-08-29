Expert believes Hong Kong protests can have impact on China's economy

BEIJING, August 29. /TASS/. The ongoing riots and acts of violence in Hong Kong could have a negative effect on China's economic development and global position, the chairman of the sub-forum for global economic development and security of the Boao Economic Forum for Asia (Hainan Island, south of the country) Zeng Weixiang.

"Acts of violence in Hong Kong are extremely worrying <...> Obviously, this has significantly affected the Hong Kong economy, including tourism, the restaurant business. If we do not improve the situation in the near future, it will affect the economic development of our country, as well as China’s position inthe world," he said, speaking at a press conference in Beijing.

The official fully endorses the actions of the Hong Kong administration to resolve the crisis in the special administrative region, legally sound measures to curb violence among aggressive groups of protesters.

Since June 9, mass protests broke out in Hong Kong against a proposed bill on extraditing criminal suspects to mainland China. The opponents of this initiative claim that this could result in handing political dissidents over to Beijing.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive made public apology for an extradition bill that sparked mass protests twice. Millions have taken to the streets against the proposals, which would allow extradition to mainland China.

Carrie Lam also announced the decision to remove the bill from current agenda for an indefinite period. Demonstrators, however, demand the initiative’s complete withdrawal.