Russia’s military base in Tajikistan assimilating experience of Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan are assimilating the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine and introducing these techniques in their training, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The introduction of the experience of the special military operation in the troop training of the 201st Russian military base will help effectively counter present-day methods of warfare to accomplish the objectives of protecting the Central Asian region," the press office said in a statement.

In particular, under the direction of instructors with the experience of combat operations in Ukraine, the troops of the 201st military base practiced conducting assault operations and destroying a notional enemy’s armor at the Lyaur training range. Strike and reconnaissance drones, training minefields and simulated adversary artillery created a combat environment in the drills, it said.

"A counter-armor group operating in interaction with assault teams destroyed the simulated enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware by fire from anti-tank missile systems and RPG-7V handheld anti-tank grenade launchers. Crews of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers struck targets by firing 30mm 2A42 automatic guns and 7.62mm Kalashnikov tank-mounted machineguns," the press office said in a statement.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.