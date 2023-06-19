Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache in LPR

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard’s personnel uncovered a Ukrainian ammunition cache under a bridge near a community in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Guard’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"Based on information received from military counter-intelligence of the FSB [Federal Security Service] of Russia, the Russian Guardsmen uncovered a cache with ammunition. An improvised explosive device presumably stuffed with a plastic explosive was hidden under a bridge near a community in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the press office said in a statement.

"An inspection of the discovered place by a field engineer revealed four hand-held anti-tank grenades of various modifications and five 40mm PG-7S rounds, two grenades and over 700 small arms munitions of various caliber. The cache also contained manufactured ignition tubes and 42 electric detonators," the press office said.

The armament and ammunition were retrieved from the arms cache and delivered to a safe place for an expert study, it said.