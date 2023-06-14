Mothballing, decommissioning ZNPP not option after destruction of Kakhovka dam

MELITOPOL, June 14. /TASS/. There are no plans to mothball, decommission or reduce staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant after the emergency at the Kakhovka dam, the ZNPP administration said Wednesday.

"Currently, there are neither plans nor the necessity for long-term mothballing or decommissioning of the ZNPP; the issue of staff reduction or cessation of recruitment is also not being considered," the administration said on the ZNPP Telegram channel.

The administration noted that the ZNPP is currently in safe condition, and no violations of safe operating conditions have been registered.

"ZNPP waterworks operate normally. Available water reserves in the coolant pond are enough to ensure the safe operation of the ZNPP even in case of total cessation (inability) to feed it. Energodar’s water supply systems are operating normally. Preparations for the heating season proceed according to schedule," the statement reads.

On Morning of June 6, Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike on the Kakhovka dam, destroying the gates and causing an uncontrolled discharge of water. On Wednesday, the IAEA announced that the ZNPP continues to refill its water reserve, necessary to cool the reactor, from the Kakhovka reservoir. After the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the water level continues to recede at a rate of about 5-7 cm per hour.