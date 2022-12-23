Russia’s Tambov nuclear sub begins sea trials after modernization

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Tambov nuclear submarine of Russia’s Northern Fleet has begun sea trials after modernization and overhaul, two sources close to Russia’s defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Just a few days ago, the Tambov submarine began trials after repairs and modernization" at the Zvezdochka shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation), one source said.

The other source said the trials may continue for up to six months, depending on results.

The sources did not comment on details of the Tambov’s modernization.

TASS has been unable to officially confirm this information at the time of the publication.

The Project 671RTMK nuclear-powered submarine Tambov was floated out in October 1991 and entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet in September 1992. It carries various types of torpedoes and missile-torpedoes.